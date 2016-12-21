Arnold convicted of evidence tamperin...

Arnold convicted of evidence tampering by shaving body hair

Thursday Dec 22

It took a seven woman, five man jury just 35 minutes to determine a triple guilty verdict for felony evidence tampering against Daniel Philip Arnold, age 33 of Mount Vernon, after shaving the heads and eyebrows of himself and his two children to avoid a court ordered test for the presence of drugs.

