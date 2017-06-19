Multiple People Rescued From River In...

Multiple People Rescued From River In Mount Vernon

Multiple people were rescued from a river near West High Street Bridge in Mount Vernon on Saturday. At 7:30 pm, the Mount Vernon Fire Department received a call of people stranded in the middle of the river near West High Street Bridge.

