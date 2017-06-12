Fairfield County man killed by airplane propeller in Knox County on Saturday
Larry Hoover, 79, of Millersport in Fairfield County, was injured after starting his 1941 Aeronca 65-CA, a single-engine, fixed-wing airplane, at about 1:30 p.m. at Wynkoop Airport, south of Mount Vernon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerica Lauren Smith
|May '17
|Brandon
|1
|drug court sucks balls (Oct '11)
|Apr '17
|MAGA
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Anyone know this trash ball
|Mar '17
|Eeking
|2
|Caught on camera: Shocking moment autistic man ... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Wyatt Earp
|3
|Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Anon
|19
|Brittany Nicole Edwards for gallioplis
|Jan '17
|A conserned citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC