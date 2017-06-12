Fairfield County man killed by airpla...

Fairfield County man killed by airplane propeller in Knox County on Saturday

46 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Larry Hoover, 79, of Millersport in Fairfield County, was injured after starting his 1941 Aeronca 65-CA, a single-engine, fixed-wing airplane, at about 1:30 p.m. at Wynkoop Airport, south of Mount Vernon.

