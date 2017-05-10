Bid on Tolkiena s a Smith of Wootton Majora in Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library auction
A first-edition copy of the scenario “The Blood of a Poet” by Jean Cocteau, published in 1949, is up for bids in this week's Professor Parsons' Picks silent auction sponsored by the Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library. Also in the auction are “Smith of Wootton Major” by J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway, “The Famine in Soviet Russia, 1919-1923” by H.H. Fisher, “Mount Vernon and its Preservation” by Thomas Nelson Page and “The Ship of Joy” by Holman Day.
