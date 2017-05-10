Bid on Tolkiena s a Smith of Wootton ...

Bid on Tolkiena s a Smith of Wootton Majora in Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library auction

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

A first-edition copy of the scenario “The Blood of a Poet” by Jean Cocteau, published in 1949, is up for bids in this week's Professor Parsons' Picks silent auction sponsored by the Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library. Also in the auction are “Smith of Wootton Major” by J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway, “The Famine in Soviet Russia, 1919-1923” by H.H. Fisher, “Mount Vernon and its Preservation” by Thomas Nelson Page and “The Ship of Joy” by Holman Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerica Lauren Smith May 2 Brandon 1
drug court sucks balls (Oct '11) Apr 17 MAGA 13
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Anyone know this trash ball Mar '17 Eeking 2
News Caught on camera: Shocking moment autistic man ... (May '15) Mar '17 Wyatt Earp 3
Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15) Feb '17 Anon 19
Brittany Nicole Edwards for gallioplis Jan '17 A conserned citizen 2
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Mount Vernon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC