David Barber | 1954-2017: Retired Knox County sheriff found dead Updated at

Former Knox County Sheriff David Barber, 63, who held the job for 20 years, was found dead Sunday at his home near Mount Vernon. The Knox County sheriff's office released a statement on its Facebook page confirming the death and expressing condolences to his family.

