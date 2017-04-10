Businessman indicted in a 85 murder
Thirty-two years after Sharla Spangler walked out of the Gahanna go-go bar where she worked and was found dead in a Northeast Side parking lot, a 63-year-old Knox County man has been charged in her murder. Douglas E. Krumlauf of Summer Lane near Mount Vernon was indicted Friday by a Franklin County grand jury on one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, both with gun specifications.
