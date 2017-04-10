Businessman indicted in a 85 murder

Businessman indicted in a 85 murder

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Thirty-two years after Sharla Spangler walked out of the Gahanna go-go bar where she worked and was found dead in a Northeast Side parking lot, a 63-year-old Knox County man has been charged in her murder. Douglas E. Krumlauf of Summer Lane near Mount Vernon was indicted Friday by a Franklin County grand jury on one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, both with gun specifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany Nicole Edwards for gallioplis Apr 3 Comma Period Para... 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
Anyone know this trash ball Mar 15 Eeking 2
News Caught on camera: Shocking moment autistic man ... (May '15) Mar '17 Wyatt Earp 3
Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15) Feb '17 Anon 19
Taylor Hager missing? (Jun '12) Dec '16 rubyred 16
drug court sucks balls (Oct '11) Dec '16 mother of addict 12
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Mount Vernon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC