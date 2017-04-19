95th birthday: Genevieve Jenny Stinemetz
Mrs. Stinemetz was born April 19, 1922 in Mount Vernon. She was one of seven children born to Clendon C. and Nellie Looker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug court sucks balls (Oct '11)
|Mon
|MAGA
|13
|Brittany Nicole Edwards for gallioplis
|Apr 3
|Comma Period Para...
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Anyone know this trash ball
|Mar '17
|Eeking
|2
|Caught on camera: Shocking moment autistic man ... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Wyatt Earp
|3
|Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Anon
|19
|Taylor Hager missing? (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|rubyred
|16
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC