Woman dies in Mount Vernon duplex fire
A woman was found dead after a fire broke out in her home early this morning near downtown Mount Vernon. Fire crews were dispatched at about 5:15 a.m. to a duplex at 3 N. Harrison Street, where they were met with heavy flames on the first floor, said Mount Vernon Fire Chief Chad Christopher.
