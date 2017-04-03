Victim of fatal Mount Vernon fire identified

The body of Shelly Hager, 56, was found by firefighters in the second-floor unit kitchen area in a duplex where she lived at 3 N. Harrison St., Mount Vernon Fire Chief Chad Christopher said Tuesday. Hager's adult daughter, who also lived in the second-floor unit, escaped the fire and was located at another residence on Curtis Street about a mile away, Christopher said.

