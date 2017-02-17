Ohio comes through after Florida girl turned away from daddy-daughter dance
We told you about a single mom denied the right to dance with her daughter at a Florida elementary school daddy-daughter dance. This story will have a happy ending because a Central Ohio family arranged for them to attend their daddy-daughter dance in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
