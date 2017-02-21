Newark assistant chief to lead Libert...

Newark assistant chief to lead Liberty Township Fire Department

Liberty Township Trustees are expected to name a new fire chief on Wednesday, following a months-long investigation and the demotion of its former chief. Several sources have confirmed that Tom O'Brien, Newark's assistant fire chief, has accepted the job.

