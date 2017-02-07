NCMEC Asking For Help In Locating Missing 17 Year Old
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old female from Mount Vernon. Krista Alig has been missing since January 25th, 2017.
