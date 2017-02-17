Dalton Bennett '09 speaks on Trump supporters, his journalism career
Washington Post political video reporter Dalton Bennett '09 gave a talk on his time covering U.S. President Donald Trump as a presidential and primary candidate at the College of William and Mary on Tuesday, Feb. 14. In his talk, Bennett briefly spoke about his time abroad and then described his travels around the United States on the campaign trail. He said he spent most of his time profiling Trump supporters in order to gain insight into why they were voting for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15)
|Feb 11
|Eeking
|15
|Brittany Nicole Edwards for gallioplis
|Jan '17
|A conserned citizen
|2
|Taylor Hager missing? (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|rubyred
|16
|drug court sucks balls (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|mother of addict
|12
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Kasich Voted for NAFTA & Lost Your Jobs (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|3
|Jenn Campbell (May '16)
|Sep '16
|Bevguy77
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC