Siemens ships first gas turbine package to Abu Dhabi's Zirku Island oil field

Siemens has shipped its first Industrial Trent 60 gas turbine generator package from its manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon, Ohio, US, to Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company's Satah Al-Razboot offshore oil field project on Zirku Island. The shipment will be the first of five Industrial Trent 60 power generation packages to be delivered, installed and commissioned for ADMA-OPCO.

