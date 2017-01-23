A year later, Knox County village of ...

A year later, Knox County village of Danville still mourns slain officer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Grief has gripped the mother of Danville police Officer Thomas Cottrell Jr. since he was gunned down in the small Knox County village a year ago. “I can't say I have ever had anyone truly close to me pass away before,” Osborn said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15) Jan 10 Michele 12
Brittany Nicole Edwards for gallioplis Jan 8 A conserned citizen 2
Taylor Hager missing? (Jun '12) Dec '16 rubyred 16
drug court sucks balls (Oct '11) Dec '16 mother of addict 12
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Kasich Voted for NAFTA & Lost Your Jobs (Mar '16) Oct '16 AmericanWoman 3
Jenn Campbell (May '16) Sep '16 Bevguy77 3
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mount Vernon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,188,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC