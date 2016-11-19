Fatal Crash In Knox County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three vehicle, single fatality crash on State Route 13. The crash occurred on November 18th, at 8:40 AM at County Road 29 in Morgan Township in Knox County. Cameron Lawrence, age 21, of Heath Ohio, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala northbound on SR 13. Donald M. Baker, age 79 of Mount Vernon Ohio, was operating a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on SR 13 as well.
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taylor Hager missing? (Jun '12)
|Dec 7
|rubyred
|16
|drug court sucks balls (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|mother of addict
|12
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Kasich Voted for NAFTA & Lost Your Jobs (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|3
|Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Amber
|10
|Jenn Campbell (May '16)
|Sep '16
|Bevguy77
|3
|Families who empathize with Pughs want more don... (Jun '06)
|Jul '16
|Dollar Bill
|4
