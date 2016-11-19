Fatal Crash In Knox County

Fatal Crash In Knox County

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 19, 2016 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three vehicle, single fatality crash on State Route 13. The crash occurred on November 18th, at 8:40 AM at County Road 29 in Morgan Township in Knox County. Cameron Lawrence, age 21, of Heath Ohio, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala northbound on SR 13. Donald M. Baker, age 79 of Mount Vernon Ohio, was operating a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on SR 13 as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taylor Hager missing? (Jun '12) Dec 7 rubyred 16
drug court sucks balls (Oct '11) Dec '16 mother of addict 12
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Kasich Voted for NAFTA & Lost Your Jobs (Mar '16) Oct '16 AmericanWoman 3
Danielle Krzosky (Apr '15) Oct '16 Amber 10
Jenn Campbell (May '16) Sep '16 Bevguy77 3
News Families who empathize with Pughs want more don... (Jun '06) Jul '16 Dollar Bill 4
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Mount Vernon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC