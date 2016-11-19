Fatal Crash In Knox County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three vehicle, single fatality crash on State Route 13. The crash occurred on November 18th, at 8:40 AM at County Road 29 in Morgan Township in Knox County. Cameron Lawrence, age 21, of Heath Ohio, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala northbound on SR 13. Donald M. Baker, age 79 of Mount Vernon Ohio, was operating a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on SR 13 as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.