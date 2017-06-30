Mt. Pleasant police identify woman ki...

Mt. Pleasant police identify woman killed in I-30 wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KLTV Tyler

In a press release from Mt. Pleasant PD, the wreck took place at 6 p.m. at mile marker 161 of 1-30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Amerson ..injury to a child charge (Apr '13) 13 hr Mustangsally 7
Chief Jeff Barnett is Dangerous Sexual Predator (Nov '16) 13 hr Mustangsally 2
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon (Oct '16) 14 hr Mustangsally 7
Lisa rook Nichols Sun earl 8
News Pilgrim's Pride accused of animal cruelty in sl... Jun 30 Crystal Kilchrist 1
Ntcc emt/ paramedic course Jun 27 Good witch 1
News Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15) Jun 22 Tank 4
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Titus County was issued at July 04 at 8:55AM CDT

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,538 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC