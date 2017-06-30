Mt. Pleasant police identify woman killed in I-30 wreck
In a press release from Mt. Pleasant PD, the wreck took place at 6 p.m. at mile marker 161 of 1-30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Amerson ..injury to a child charge (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Mustangsally
|7
|Chief Jeff Barnett is Dangerous Sexual Predator (Nov '16)
|13 hr
|Mustangsally
|2
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Mustangsally
|7
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Sun
|earl
|8
|Pilgrim's Pride accused of animal cruelty in sl...
|Jun 30
|Crystal Kilchrist
|1
|Ntcc emt/ paramedic course
|Jun 27
|Good witch
|1
|Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15)
|Jun 22
|Tank
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC