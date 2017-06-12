Judge: Jury will see video of fatal a...

Judge: Jury will see video of fatal attack on prison guard during inmate's trial

The jury chosen to decide the fate of a Texas prison inmate accused of killing a correctional officer at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit in New Boston will see video of the attack, a judge ruled Friday. Billy Joel Tracy, 39, could receive the death penalty if found guilty in the July 15, 2015, beating death of Timothy Davison, 47. Tracy is accused of beating Davison to death with a metal tray slot bar during a routine walk between a prison day room and Tracy's one-man cell.

