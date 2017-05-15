SRBA bill awaits Texas Senate approval

House Bill 2180, which includes the Texas Sunset Commission's recommendations for the Sulphur River Basin Authority, has passed in the Texas House of Representatives and was received by the Senate on Wednesday. The bill, introduced by Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Canton, requires SRBA to adopt the Sunset recommendations, including board training, acquisition of permits from county judges on proposed projects within that county and maintenance of a system to act on complaints filed with the authority.

