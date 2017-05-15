SRBA bill awaits Texas Senate approval

SRBA bill awaits Texas Senate approval

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

House Bill 2180, which includes the Texas Sunset Commission's recommendations for the Sulphur River Basin Authority, has passed in the Texas House of Representatives and was received by the Senate on Wednesday. The bill, introduced by Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Canton, requires SRBA to adopt the Sunset recommendations, including board training, acquisition of permits from county judges on proposed projects within that county and maintenance of a system to act on complaints filed with the authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15) May 4 Wayne G 3
Moving to MP May 4 truth 2
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon (Oct '16) Apr 19 Mustangsally 4
Lisa rook Nichols Apr 18 Mustangsally 5
Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery Mar '17 TXProud 2
Randy Cooper (Apr '07) Feb '17 Just a gurl 25
Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09) Feb '17 Cowdog 9
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC