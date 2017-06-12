SRBA bill awaits Abbott

SRBA bill awaits Abbott

Wednesday May 24

House Bill 2180, which contains directives to change operations of the Sulphur River Basin Authority, was signed Tuesday in the Texas Senate , and now awaits Gov. Greg Abbott's signature. The bill requires board member training on the Texas Open Meetings Act and administrative procedure, requires SRBA to obtain advice from county judges in the areas where proposed projects would be located and the governor's right to designate the board's presiding officer.

