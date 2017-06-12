SRBA bill awaits Abbott
House Bill 2180, which contains directives to change operations of the Sulphur River Basin Authority, was signed Tuesday in the Texas Senate , and now awaits Gov. Greg Abbott's signature. The bill requires board member training on the Texas Open Meetings Act and administrative procedure, requires SRBA to obtain advice from county judges in the areas where proposed projects would be located and the governor's right to designate the board's presiding officer.
Mount Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs about "contraban"
|Fri
|yep
|2
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon (Oct '16)
|May 24
|Mad wife
|6
|Mt Pleasant Dirty Cops (Aug '10)
|May '17
|Pamela Allen
|27
|Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15)
|May '17
|Wayne G
|3
|Moving to MP
|May '17
|truth
|2
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Apr '17
|Mustangsally
|5
|Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery
|Mar '17
|TXProud
|2
