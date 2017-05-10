Master Gardeners to hold plant sale in Mount Pleasant
Admission is free at the event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 1708 Industrial Blvd., Mount Pleasant, Texas. Herbs, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, veggies, heirlooms, shade plants, berries and more will be available for purchase.
