Master Gardeners to hold plant sale i...

Master Gardeners to hold plant sale in Mount Pleasant

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Admission is free at the event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 1708 Industrial Blvd., Mount Pleasant, Texas. Herbs, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, veggies, heirlooms, shade plants, berries and more will be available for purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15) May 4 Wayne G 3
Moving to MP May 4 truth 2
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon (Oct '16) Apr 19 Mustangsally 4
Lisa rook Nichols Apr 18 Mustangsally 5
Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery Mar '17 TXProud 2
Randy Cooper (Apr '07) Feb '17 Just a gurl 25
Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09) Feb '17 Cowdog 9
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC