Gilmer and Paris will play one game Saturday at 1 p.m. at NTCCGames...
Gilmer and Paris will play one game Saturday at 1 p.m. at NTCC Games scheduled for this evening won't be played due to wet field The 4A Region II area Paris vs. Gilmer series is now one game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Northeast Texas Community College due to wet field. Northeast Texas Community College is located in a rural setting approximately 6 miles southeast of Mount Pleasant.
