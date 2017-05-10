Gilmer and Paris will play one game Saturday at 1 p.m. at NTCCGames...

Gilmer and Paris will play one game Saturday at 1 p.m. at NTCC Games scheduled for this evening won't be played due to wet field The 4A Region II area Paris vs. Gilmer series is now one game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Northeast Texas Community College due to wet field. Northeast Texas Community College is located in a rural setting approximately 6 miles southeast of Mount Pleasant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.