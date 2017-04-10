Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce radio program for the week of April 9
On this week's Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce internet radio business show, Henry Bell explains the process of the Chamber evaluating the proposed TISD school bond and deciding on the Chamber's position. You can listen to the details online at TylerChamberRadio.com.
