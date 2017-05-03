Texas' first lady visits area town
A visit from Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott helped Linden, Texas, celebrate its new status as a Main Street city Tuesday afternoon. Residents and local officials gathered outside the Cass County Courthouse to welcome Abbott with a reception and listen to a ceremony featuring her keynote address.
