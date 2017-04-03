SUV crashes into furniture store in Mount Pleasant
According to Mount Pleasant PD, at 12:58 p.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a building on the 1000 block of North Jefferson Avenue. According to police, an SUV was traveling northbound on North Jefferson when it veered off the road, hitting a parked vehicle and then crashing into Everybody's Furniture.
