Redwater Drill Team Dazzles

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Redwater High School Dazzler Drill Team recently won four awards at the East Texas Invitational Competition in Mount Pleasant. The Dazzlers were awarded first place in Pom and Military and first runner-up for their kick routine.

