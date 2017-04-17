Master Gardners' Expo announced

Master Gardners' Expo announced

The Cypress Basin Master Gardeners will have its eighth annual Plant Sale and Gardening Expo from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 6, at the Titus County ArgiLife Extension Office, located at 1708 Industrial Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

