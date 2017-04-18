Flying High: Mount Pleasant man bring...

Flying High: Mount Pleasant man brings 30 years of history to hometown

Friday Apr 14

After spending nearly 20 years amassing 42 historic airplanes, local Scott Glover is bringing 30 years of aviation history to his hometown. Since 1996, Glover has collected military and non-military aircraft, which now form the recently completed Mid-America Flight Museum.

