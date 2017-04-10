Feelings are mixed on possible SRBA shake-up: New bill grants governor power to keep board members
Stakeholders in the Sulphur River Basin are expressing disappointment in Texas Rep. Gary VanDeaver for not informing them of a substitute legislative bill that proposes not to sweep the board of directors for the Sulphur River Basin Authority. House Bill 2180, introduced by Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Canton, originally included a full sweep of the board, excluding the three Gov. Greg Abbott appointed in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Mount Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Mar 24
|DKW
|4
|Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery
|Mar 13
|TXProud
|2
|Randy Cooper (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Just a gurl
|25
|Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Cowdog
|9
|Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked????
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Jan '17
|Mad Wife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC