Defense wants video of guard's death withheld from jury
Lawyers representing a Texas prison inmate accused of capital murder in the 2015 beating death of a correctional officer do not want surveillance videos that captured the killing shown to a jury. The state is seeking the death penalty for Billy Joel Tracy, 39, in the July 15, 2015, death of 47-year-old Timothy Davison, a correctional officer who had been on the job less than a year when he was beaten to death with a metal tray slot bar at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Barry Telford Unit.
Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
