Titus County sheriff: 3 dead, 1 criti...

Titus County sheriff: 3 dead, 1 critical after shooting

Wednesday Mar 8

According to authorities, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of County Road 3140 in the Cooksville area north of Mount Pleasant. Details are limited at this time.

Mount Pleasant, TX

