Titus Co. law enforcement responding to late-night wreck involving school bus
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to a wreck involving a school bus in Titus County. According to DPS, the crash happened late Thursday near Talco, which is about 17 miles north of Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa rook Nichols
|13 hr
|DKW
|4
|Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery
|Mar 13
|TXProud
|2
|Randy Cooper (Apr '07)
|Feb 22
|Just a gurl
|25
|Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Cowdog
|9
|Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked????
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Jan '17
|Mad Wife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC