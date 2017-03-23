Sheriff discusses Titus Co. shooting of family members
A survivor of a wild "robbery gone bad" shootout is improving in the hospital and talking to investigators. As East Texas authorities are still trying to piece together the timeline in a horrible sequence of events that led to a violent episode that left three people dead and one wounded, and all of them related.
