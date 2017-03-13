Mount Pleasant police on lookout for 'most wanted' suspect
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man on their 'most wanted' list. The Texas Parole Board has issued three felony warrants for parole violation against Willie Glyn McGill, Jr., 29, of Mount Pleasant.
