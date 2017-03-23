Man criticizes judge and his lawyers

Saturday Mar 18

A Texas prison inmate accused of capital murder in the July 2015 beating death of a correctional officer at the Barry Telford Unit in New Boston criticized the prosecutor, the judge and his own defense team at a pretrial hearing Friday. Billy Joel Tracy, 39, faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole if convicted of beating 47-year-old Timothy Davison to death with a metal bar July 15, 2015.

