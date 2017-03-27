Community, students mourn loss of coach: Big rig strikes school bus, killing two and injuring 22

Tears, hugs and prayers filled a gymnasium at Mount Pleasant High School Friday during a prayer vigil for the victims of a school bus crash Thursday that killed two people and injured 22. Thirty-year-old Angelica Beard, a PE teacher at Frances Corprew Elementary and volunteer assistant track coach at the high school, was killed in the crash, along with 50-year-old Bradley Ray Farmer of Bogard, Mo., the driver of the truck that hit Beard's car. Superintendent Judd Marshall said he was shocked when he got the phone call in the middle of the night and drove out to the crash site.

