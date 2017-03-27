Community, students mourn loss of coa...

Community, students mourn loss of coach: Big rig strikes school bus, killing two and injuring 22

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Tears, hugs and prayers filled a gymnasium at Mount Pleasant High School Friday during a prayer vigil for the victims of a school bus crash Thursday that killed two people and injured 22. Thirty-year-old Angelica Beard, a PE teacher at Frances Corprew Elementary and volunteer assistant track coach at the high school, was killed in the crash, along with 50-year-old Bradley Ray Farmer of Bogard, Mo., the driver of the truck that hit Beard's car. Superintendent Judd Marshall said he was shocked when he got the phone call in the middle of the night and drove out to the crash site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa rook Nichols Mar 24 DKW 4
Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery Mar 13 TXProud 2
Randy Cooper (Apr '07) Feb '17 Just a gurl 25
Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09) Feb '17 Cowdog 9
Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked???? Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon Jan '17 Mad Wife 2
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC