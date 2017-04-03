Classic cars stolen from Mount Pleasant lead investigators to bust Tarrant County auto theft ring
A car theft ring in Tarrant County was busted this week after investigators said the suspects stole three classic cars from an East Texas man. It all began to unravel when Christopher Hammons, 32, and Christopher Scott Day, 47, saw an online ad for a 2007 Corvette for sale in Mount Pleasant, according to Detective Jesse Minton with the Tarrant Regional Auto Crimes Task Force.
