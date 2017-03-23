A&M-Texarkana students recognized at ...

A&M-Texarkana students recognized at TRiO banquet

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Dozens of students were recognized for outstanding achievements at the inaugural TRiO Student Support Services awards banquet Thursday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Mary White, director of the TRiO program at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana, was the guest speaker for the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa rook Nichols 13 hr DKW 4
Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery Mar 13 TXProud 2
Randy Cooper (Apr '07) Feb 22 Just a gurl 25
Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09) Feb '17 Cowdog 9
Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked???? Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon Jan '17 Mad Wife 2
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC