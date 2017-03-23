2 dead after wreck involving Mount Pleasant High School bus
According to Mount Pleasant's Superintendent Judd Marshall, the accident occurred after an 18 wheeler swerved onto the lane of oncoming traffic on Highway 271, the driver of the school bus, carrying the boy's track team, swerved to the right in order to avoid head on collision. One coach and one student were flighted to ETMC in Tyler and the extent of their injuries are unknown.
