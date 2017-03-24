2 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after M...

2 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Mount Pleasant bus tragedy

Two people are dead and four remain in area hospitals after a wreck occurred last night in Titus County between a Mount Pleasant ISD school bus and two other vehicles returning home from a track meet in Paris at North Lamar ISD . Three coaches and one student are still hospitalized after a semi-truck veered into on-coming traffic striking the bus carrying the MP boys track team and another car.

