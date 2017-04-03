2 arrested after shots fired outside Mount Pleasant cash store
Police responded to several 911 calls of shots fired outside this Cash Store in Mount Pleasant Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to shots fired outside of a cash store in Mount Pleasant. Authorities said 911 dispatchers were called when neighbors in the area heard gunfire outside the Cash Store, located in the 2300 block of S. Jefferson St. Police said witnesses gave them a description of a vehicle they said was involved, which officers found a few blocks away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Mount Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Mar 24
|DKW
|4
|Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery
|Mar 13
|TXProud
|2
|Randy Cooper (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Just a gurl
|25
|Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Cowdog
|9
|Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked????
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Jan '17
|Mad Wife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC