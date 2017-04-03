2 arrested after shots fired outside ...

2 arrested after shots fired outside Mount Pleasant cash store

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Police responded to several 911 calls of shots fired outside this Cash Store in Mount Pleasant Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to shots fired outside of a cash store in Mount Pleasant. Authorities said 911 dispatchers were called when neighbors in the area heard gunfire outside the Cash Store, located in the 2300 block of S. Jefferson St. Police said witnesses gave them a description of a vehicle they said was involved, which officers found a few blocks away.

