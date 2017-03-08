Mount Pleasant police search for fugi...

Mount Pleasant police search for fugitive

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Mount Pleasant Police Department are searching for a Mount Pleasant 17-year-old fugitive with an extensive criminal past on the run. MPPD are asking for the public's help in finding Isaiah McGill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randy Cooper (Apr '07) Feb 22 Just a gurl 25
Lisa rook Nichols Feb 21 Mustangsally 3
Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09) Feb 18 Cowdog 9
Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked???? Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon Jan '17 Mad Wife 2
2bdr house Jan '17 Sue 1
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC