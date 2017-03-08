Mount Pleasant police search for fugitive
Mount Pleasant Police Department are searching for a Mount Pleasant 17-year-old fugitive with an extensive criminal past on the run. MPPD are asking for the public's help in finding Isaiah McGill.
