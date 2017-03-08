East Texas couple opens Hand and Ston...

East Texas couple opens Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in The Village of Cumberland Park

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Licensed massage therapist Gloria Page holds heated stones that she uses in her massages at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa at The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler. The lobby of Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa at The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler is pictured Thursday Feb. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randy Cooper (Apr '07) Feb 22 Just a gurl 25
Lisa rook Nichols Feb 21 Mustangsally 3
Is Priefert a good place to work (Mar '09) Feb 18 Cowdog 9
Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked???? Jan '17 Mack Jones 1
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon Jan '17 Mad Wife 2
2bdr house Jan '17 Sue 1
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC