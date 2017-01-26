Troopers probe 28-year-old Adirondack Northway murder

It's been nearly three decades since a 31-year-old Texas woman was found dead on the shoulder of the Adirondack Northway, and state police say the case remains open. Terri Kay Roark's body was found in 1988 on the shoulder of Interstate 87 at the Thaddeus Kosciusko Bridge, which spans the Mohawk River in Albany County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.