Troopers probe 28-year-old Adirondack...

Troopers probe 28-year-old Adirondack Northway murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Valley Morning Star

It's been nearly three decades since a 31-year-old Texas woman was found dead on the shoulder of the Adirondack Northway, and state police say the case remains open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 43 min Citizen 1,107
Lisa rook Nichols Jan 29 family member 2
Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County Jan 16 Mack Jones 1
Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked???? Jan 16 Mack Jones 1
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon Jan '17 Mad Wife 2
2bdr house Jan '17 Sue 1
Small dog found Jan '17 Help the pup 2
See all Mount Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now

Mount Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Mount Pleasant, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC