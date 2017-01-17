Let Carroll Shelby Teach You to Work on Cars
The Carroll Shelby Automotive Technology Program at Northeast Texas Community College may be the stepping-stone you need to build a career in the automotive industry. Carroll Shelby committed funds to the Northeast Texas Community College to start the Carroll Shelby Technology Automotive Program in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.
Add your comments below
Mount Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County
|Jan 16
|Mack Jones
|1
|Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked????
|Jan 16
|Mack Jones
|1
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Jan 14
|Blak e
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Jan 10
|Mad Wife
|2
|2bdr house
|Jan 10
|Sue
|1
|Small dog found
|Jan 7
|Help the pup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC