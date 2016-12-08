MISD names finalist for superintendent
The Board of Trustees of the Mexia Independent School District has selected Dr. Lyle DuBus as the lone finalist of position of Superintendent. DuBus is currently the Supintendent of Harts Bluff Independent School District in the Mount Pleasant area.
