Defendant's filings focus of courtroom debate

The state and defense sparred during a pretrial hearing Friday in the death penalty case of a Texas prison inmate accused of beating a guard to death in July 2015. Billy Joel Tracy's lead defense lawyer, Mac Cobb of Mount Pleasant, Texas, criticized Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp for in-court statements and filings that refer to letters and motions Tracy has filed without the assistance of his lawyers.

