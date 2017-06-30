UMO offers a friendlya experiences to military students
Each year, Victory Media evaluates schools and employers throughout the nation and ranks them based on their "military friendliness," which is described as an organization's investment in the improvement of the lives of veterans and active duty military personnel. The Military Friendly list honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities, and trade schools that are working to embrace veterans as their students.
