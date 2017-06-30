Truck driver dies in Mount Olive wreck involving 18-wheeler and SUV
Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the truck driver, Rudolph Davis, was involved in a wreck with an SUV around 3:30 a.m. Officials said Selimaine Chancy, the driver of the SUV, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and improper passing.
